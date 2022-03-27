England on the edge of a cliff once again – look forward to fourth day of third Test

England’s tour of West Indies looks to end with a familiar disappointment after a poor third day’s performance in Grenada.

The Tourists came under pressure at the crucial moment of a tight series, being drawn 0–0 after the draw tests in Antigua and Barbados.

After England’s weak batting to deal with the glare of the Ashes, friendly Caribbean pitches showed signs of improvement. But the old problems came back to haunt the tourists as they responded to a deficit of 93 runs in the first innings and fell into a pile. At stumps, he was doing wonders at 103 for eight, relying on Chris Woakes, Jack Leach and Saqib Mahmood. Root faces a battle England captain Joe Root is in trouble (Ricardo Mazlan/AP) that…

