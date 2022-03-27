England outfought and outclassed with another series defeat on the cards

England’s scorching winter was heading for another disastrous defeat as Joe Root and his team had nowhere to turn against the West Indies on the third day in Grenada.
A win in the decider of the series would have allowed England to begin putting the Ashes debacle behind them and gave Root a much-needed boost of authority, but to catch the game, he was out and out.
In a stadium full of home fans, who eventually overtook the traveling crew and turned the field into a wall of steel drums and honking horns, England plunged into the shadows.
Josh da Silva’s excellent 100 not out was dull and vanilla with the tourists’ ball, converting a slim lead of 28 into a commanding 93 not out, then weak-kneed and faltering in his reply as he . ..