England players will not be able to play in the remaining matches of IPL? The ECB said this

New Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has to be postponed indefinitely after 29 matches. No decision has yet been taken on when and where the remaining 31 matches of the T20 League will be played. Meanwhile, the IPL is bad news for franchise teams. It can be very difficult for England players to participate in the remaining matches of the IPL.

The England cricket team’s schedule is very busy after June and if the remaining matches of the IPL are held afresh this year, England players will not be able to play. ECB Cricket Director Ashley Giles has given information about this. The decision to postpone the T20 league was taken on 4 May following reports of Corona positive cases in the IPL bio bubble. It can now be held before the T20 World Cup in late September or mid-November. England’s top players will be busy both times. He is scheduled to travel to Bangladesh in September and October while the Ashes series begin just after the T20 World Cup.

Giles said, ‘Our FTP schedule is very busy. Travels to Pakistan and Bangladesh. 11 England cricketers are participating in various teams in the IPL. “We don’t know what the schedule will be for the rest of the IPL matches and when and where they will be played,” Giles said. Our schedule is very busy with matches against New Zealand this season. ‘We have to play the T20 World Cup and then the Ashes series. You also have to take care of the workload of your players.

