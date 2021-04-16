LATEST

England team got a big shock, Ben Stokes will stay away from cricket for so many months

Ben Stokes, who was injured throughout the first match for the Rajasthan Royals within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, will probably be away from cricket for 12 weeks. Stokes had a fracture in his left hand finger and can now have surgical procedure. England and Wales cricket has given details about this. Stokes’ efficiency has been excellent for England in the previous couple of years and he has not too long ago been named Wisden’s Cricketer of the Yr for the second consecutive 12 months.

Ben Stokes suffered this harm whereas fielding within the match performed towards Punjab Kings. England Cricket issued an announcement saying, ‘Ben Stokes will probably be out for 12 weeks. He may have surgical procedure on Monday in Leeds. Ben Stokes leaves for England from India on Saturday (17 April). Stokes had carried out brilliantly for England within the 2019 World Cup and made the group champions by taking part in match-winning innings within the closing.

