England Tour | BCCI plans to tour England, players will have to do corona test 3 times before coming to Mumbai

Team India will soon tour England for the ICC World Test Championship final 2021 and Test series against England. In this tour, Team India will play against New Zealand in the final for the title. After this, a five-match Test series will be played against England. Team India will leave for England in a few days. For this, all the players will gather in Mumbai. Earlier, the BCCI had come up with a full-fledged plan for the tour. (India tour England 2021 team India players will have 3 corona test before coming to Mumbai)

what is the plan?

According to sources, ANI has given information about the plan of BCCI. Accordingly, all the players will gather in Mumbai on May 19. However, those players will have to undergo 3 RT-PCR tests. According to ANI, the players want to do all three Corona Tests at home. Players will be able to come to Mumbai only when the corona report is negative. Players will be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival in Mumbai. After this, Team India will leave for England.

Meanwhile, many players of Team India have taken the first dose of Corona vaccine before going on tour to England. The second dose is said to be taken during the England tour.





Return of Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari

Team India was announced a few days ago for this tour. All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari have returned. The BCCI announced a 24-man squad with a total of four reserve players. Among the reserve players, Abhimanyu Easwaran, the famous Krishna, Avesh Khan and Arjan Nagwaswala have been given a chance.

World test championship final

Team India v New Zealand, 18–23 June, Southampton

Test series schedule against England





First Test, 4 to 8 August

Second Test, 12 to 16 August

Third Test, 25 to 29 August

Fourth Test, 2 to 6 September

Fifth Test, 10 to 14 September.





This is Team India:

Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), R.K. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Akshar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jaspreet Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Umesh Yadav,