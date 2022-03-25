England U21 4-1 Andorra highlights – Keane Lewis-Potter watches Three Lions win

Good evening and welcome to the South Coast. For the second time this year, we are at home to AFC Bournemouth, although on this occasion, it is to see the England Under-21s in action in a crucial European Championship qualifier.

While we’re naturally here to cheer on the Young Lions, our big focus of the evening is to check on the progress of Kean Lewis-Potter, who prepares to make his debut against Andorra, the first called . Livelihood. In fact, under-21 call-ups for the Tigers are so rare, this is the first time one of their own players has been selected since midfielder Gary Parker returned in 1986.

Le Carsley’s men are second in Group G and find themselves with 10 points from their four matches, three behind the leaders of the Czech Republic, although England…