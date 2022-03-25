England U21 4-1 Andorra U21: Balogun, Ramsey, Gibbs-White and Gordon keep Euro 2023 pressure on

F Olarin Balogun, Jacob Ramsey, Morgan Gibbs-White and Anthony Gordon beat England Under 21 to Andorra 4-1 on Friday evening.

The win puts Lee Carsley’s side in touching distance of the Czech Republic in the race to qualify for Euro 2023.

Albert Rosas scored a second-half goal for Andorra at Bournemouth, but was second best on Friday.

The Under-21s have not lost a qualifier since November 2011 and continued to heat up Group G leaders Czech Republic.

Their 1-0 win in Albania – which England tour on Tuesday – maintained a three-point lead at the top of the group.

The Young Lions have two games in hand with their final four matches against their rivals, including a trip to the Czech Republic scheduled for June.

