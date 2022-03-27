England Under-19s v Armenia match report

England men’s Under-19 Euro qualification hopes are in their hands after an emphatic 4-0 win over Armenia on Saturday afternoon.

The Young Lions moved to second place in the UEFA Under-19 Championship qualification group on Wednesday following their 3-1 win over Republic of Ireland and Portugal’s 4-0 win over Armenia.

But with Portugal and the Republic of Ireland not playing until Saturday evening, England have moved up to the top of Group 3 thanks to today’s win at the stadium of MU19s Rotherham FC.

Alfie Devine’s opening strike and a goal of his own…