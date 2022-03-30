England Under-20 beat Germany at Colchester United FC

JAMES McAtee as England Under-20s claim a 3-1 win over Germany at the Jobserve Community Stadium tonight.

At the home of Colchester United FC in front of a crowd of about 8,500, McAtee scored one and made up the other two as the Young Lions overtook the visitors.

It was a major performance from Andy Edwards in the seventh international game played at the stadium.

And Manchester City youngster McAtee was the hosts’ stand-out player on the night.

England started the game brilliantly, playing at a brisk pace and preventing the spectators from freezing.

The Young Lions recorded their first meaningful attempt of the game in the seventh minute when Daniel Neal held onto the edge of the field and fired a well shot.

And…