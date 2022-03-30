England vs Ivory Coast – Football Match Report – March 29, 2022

England registered a 3-0 win over 10-man Ivory Coast in an international friendly on Tuesday, set by Raheem Sterling, who scored a goal for Ollie Watkins on his country debut and then Made another myself.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 30th minute when Sterling, wearing the captain’s armband, struggled to recover the ball, before overtaking Serge Aurier and close-tapping Watkins for England’s second goal. crossed to.

Minutes before Sterling turned in a cross from Jack Grealish, Aurier picked up two yellow cards in quick succession, reducing the visitors to 10 men in the 40th minute.

Defender Tyrone Mings sealed the victory with almost the final touch of the game when he scored a…