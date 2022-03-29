England vs Ivory Coast lineup confirmed: Burnley pair Nick Pope and Maxwell Cornett face off

Nick Pope will take on Burnley teammate Maxwell Cornett tonight as England take on Ivory Coast at Wembley.

For the first time in a year, two clarinets in three Lions shirts face off in a friendship with the Pope. Having been part of the squad for the previous World Cup, he missed last summer’s European Championships due to injury, and was dropped by England earlier this season after a dismal start to the campaign.

But he was recalled for this camp by boss Gareth Southgate and will hope to press his claims for a spot in the World Cup squad this winter. Pope has seven caps and has kept clean sheets in his first six games for his country, with his last outing coming in a 2-1 qualifying win over Poland last March.

