England vs Ivory Coast LIVE: Latest score and goal updates from the international fixture

England football: Will prepare squad for tough game tournament, says Southgate

Follow all the action as England welcomes the Ivory Coast to Wembley for an international friendly.

Gareth Southgate’s team will be looking to build on a 2-1 comeback win against Switzerland last weekend as preparations continue ahead of the World Cup later this year. A second-half penalty from Harry Kane ensured a victory for the Three Lions on that occasion, while Mark Guhy, Kyle Walker-Peters and Tyreek Mitchell made their debuts. Tonight’s match will offer them another chance to impress, as Southgate aim to finalize the squad they will take on Qatar, with John Stones joining a long list of absences from injury.

The Ivory Coast would provide a tough test, however, and would push France all the way…