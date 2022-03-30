England vs Ivory Coast live stream: How to watch international football online from anywhere

England vs Ivory Coast live stream: How to watch international football online from anywhere and on TV Team News

Fringe players have another chance to impress Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate this evening as England continue their preparations for the 2022 World Cup with a friendly against Ivory Coast at Wembley. Read on to find out how to watch England vs Ivory Coast live stream today, no matter where in the world you are.

The teams are in the sheets and England have made bulk changes, with Arsenal defender Ben White being the only player to retain his place and Gareth Southgate giving first international starts to Tyreek Mitchell and Olly Watkins.


Read Full News