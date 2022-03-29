England vs Ivory Coast live stream: How to watch international football online from anywhere

Fringe players have another chance to impress Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate on Tuesday as England continue their preparations for the 2022 World Cup with a friendly against Ivory Coast at Wembley. Read on to find out how to watch England vs Ivory Coast live stream, no matter where in the world you are.

Young guns Kyle Walker-Peters, Tyreek Mitchell and Mark Guhy all impressed with England’s 2-1 friendly win over Switzerland on Sunday, while Conor Gallagher, making his debut for his country, finished as a regular in the starting eleven. made a strong case for ,

England came from behind to beat Switzerland with goals from Harry Kane and Luke Shaw, and Kane would look to add to his tally and move one step closer to overtaking England’s record shooter Wayne Rooney, in…