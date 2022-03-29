England vs Ivory Coast: Prediction, Kick Off Time, TV, Live Stream, Team News & H2H Results

This is Gareth Southgate’s side for the last time before they find out their opponents for the year-end tournament, and the match offers the Three Lions boss another chance to potentially take a look at some new faces.

A 2-1 win over Switzerland ensured the Three Lions got their 2022 winning start, extending their unbeaten run to eight games, and they will be hoping they can take that to Qatar.

Ivory Coast, absent from Africa’s play-offs for the World Cup, pushed France all the way into their trip to Paris before this friendly, but lost 2–1 after a goal from Aurelian Tchoumeni.

Click here to follow England vs Ivory Coast LIVE!

read more

Here’s everything you need to know before tonight’s game…

Date, start time and location

England vs…