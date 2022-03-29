England vs Ivory Coast results: Final scores, goals and reports from the international fixture

One last match for Qatar before the countdown actually begins, and the first for England over Cte d’Ivoire.

Whether this 3-0 win will really affect any of Gareth Southgate’s plans for the World Cup remains to be seen, but it is part of creating a bigger picture – especially with the international calendar heavily dissatisfied.

England’s manager left for their first big date on Wednesday, with Doha heading for a World Cup draw on Friday.

It was enough to think about, as he had started a corps of reserve players from here. It is at least possible that the four players who started the game – Tyreek Mitchell, James Ward-Prause, Ollie Watkins and perhaps even Ben White – will not be in the World Cup.

Everyone gave good accounts, especially Michelle, more than what can be said…