England vs. Switzerland – Football Match Report – March 26, 2022

England needed a late Harry Kane penalty to return 2-1 over Switzerland in a friendly at Wembley on Saturday.

The Swiss took the first half lead via Briel Embolo but Luke Shaw equalized before the break and Kane grabbed the winner from a late spot. Kane’s strike resulted in 10 wins and three draws against the Swiss since their 1981 World Cup qualifying loss.

Mark Guihey, Kyle Walker-Peters and Tyreek Mitchell all made their senior international debuts for England in the win.

The hosts played the second half with no names on their shirts to show how people with dementia lose precious memories.

