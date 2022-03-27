England vs Switzerland – friendly: Live score, team news and updates

All around there were echoes of that summer’s night when Italy abruptly interrupted the sweetest dreams and wrested the European title from England’s grasp. Not least when Luke Shaw sprinted towards a loose ball, late in the first half, and on the edge of the box drove a ferocious shot into the Swiss goal, a strike with the kind of power no keeper can withstand.

It was hard not to be thrown back to that giddy opening of the Euro 2020 final and Shaw’s opening goal in the second minute from an almost identical position with a shot of similar precision and force.

Back then, in those opening exchanges against Italy, England were so good the imminent glory was almost tangible.