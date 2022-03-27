England vs Switzerland LIVE: Results, final scores and feedback from international friendly

(AFP via Getty Images)

If the purpose of these international friendlies in No Man’s Land between qualifying and a major tournament is to experiment and learn lessons, then mission accomplished for England and Gareth Southgate. An old system, including some new faces, was tested and clashed against Switzerland before a change was needed to come from behind and start winning this World Cup year.

One thing that is also useful for these games is stat-padding. Harry Kane has now scored 49 goals for his country alongside Sir Bobby Charlton, with only all-time leading scorer Wayne Rooney left to catch. The England captain completed the turnaround in the 78th minute with a strongly converted penalty, after a lengthy VAR awarded for a handball against Steven Zuber…