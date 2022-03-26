England vs Switzerland live stream: How can I watch game live on TV in UK today?

2 022 could be another big year for England.

A finalist at the delayed Euro 2020, Gareth Southgate’s team is only getting better and is certainly looking to move up to the 2022 World Cup as one of the favourites.

Still, preparations for the first camp of the year didn’t go exactly according to plan, with Southgate having to deal with multiple dropouts through a mix of injury and illness.

Switzerland and the Ivory Coast make their way to Wembley, a stadium that has taken on a very different atmosphere behind the national team’s success in recent years.

With some players potentially making their debuts, it will be interesting to see how England prepare for an era-defining year.

Here’s everything you need to know where to watch the game.

