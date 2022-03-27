England vs Switzerland live stream: how to watch international football online from anywhere and on TV, team news

With their places in the World Cup secured, England and Switzerland can switch their attentions to a friendly at Wembley. Though with only a handful of games scheduled between now and the tournament, today’s encounter offers a precious opportunity for Gareth Southgate and Murat Yakin to establish what works and what doesn’t. Read on to find out how to watch an England vs Switzerland live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Marc Guehi and Kyle Walker-Peters have been handed their first starts for the Three Lions, with Guehi’s Crystal Palace teammate Conor Gallagher in midfield. Breel Embolo is the lone man up front for Switzerland, with Xherdan Shaqiri in the classic No.10 role behind him.

England were runners-up at Euro 2020, and if they continue on this trajectory they’ll be…