England vs Switzerland live stream: how to watch international football online from anywhere and on TV, team news

With their places in the World Cup secured, England and Switzerland can turn their attention to a friendly match at Wembley. Though with only a handful of games between now and the tournament, today’s encounter provides a priceless opportunity for Gareth Southgate and Murat Yakin to establish what works and what doesn’t. Read on to find out how to watch England vs Switzerland live stream, no matter where in the world you are.

Mark Guihey and Kyle Walker-Peters have been handed their first starts for the Three Lions, with Guihey’s Crystal Palace teammate Conor Gallagher in midfield.