England vs Switzerland: Marc Guehi and Kyle Walker-Peters set to make Three Lions debuts at Wembley | Football News

Mark Guhy and Kyle Walker-Peters are set to make their England debut against Switzerland, with the pair expected to be in the starting line-up for Saturday’s match at Wembley.

The duo earned their first call-up for two home international friendly matches against Switzerland on Saturday and Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

Southampton right-back Walker-Peters was only called up on Monday after several withdrawals from Gareth Southgate’s squad, including full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James due to injury.

The 24-year-old, who is the 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup winner and has collected caps for England from U18 to U21 level, was widely expected to feature as he is currently the only fit right-back in the team.