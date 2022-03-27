England’s win over Switzerland was a reminder that Gareth Southgate’s ‘boring’ methods are still the best

Wembley Stadium – This is why the old guard matters. Which is why when it comes to crisis, Gareth Southgate always turns to the same core of players to start England’s most important qualifiers and all major tournaments.

That is why Southgate allowed criticism of his seven-defender formation to take hold, while England patiently progressed through the later tournament stages. Why does he take “boring” jibs on the chin when England reached the semi-finals and final for the first time in decades.

That’s why when it comes to the European Championship final against Italy last summer, Southgate started seven of the 11 who started the World Cup semi-final against Croatia three years ago: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Kieran Trippier,…