English Premier League Fixtures & Results (31st Match Day) – World Sports

(All times are GMT+2)
Saturday 2 April
Liverpool 2-0 Watford
Scorers: Jota 23, Fabinho 89 Penn
Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Norwich City
Burnley 0-2 Manchester City
Scorers: De Bruyne 5, Gundogan 25
Chelsea 1-4 Brentford
Scorers: Ruediger 48 / Genelt 50, 60, Ericsson 54, Visa 87
Leeds United 1-1 Southampton
Scorer: Harrison 29 / Ward-Prov 49
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Aston Villa
Scorers: Johnny 7, Young 36 OG / Watkins 86 Penn
Manchester United 1-1 Leicester City
Scorer: Scorer: Fred 66 / Ihenacho 63
Sunday 3 April
15:00 West Ham United vs Everton
17:30 Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United
Monday 4 April
21:00 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
