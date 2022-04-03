English Premier League Fixtures & Results (31st Match Day) – World Sports

(All times are GMT+2)

Saturday 2 April

Liverpool 2-0 Watford

Scorers: Jota 23, Fabinho 89 Penn

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-0 Norwich City

Burnley 0-2 Manchester City

Scorers: De Bruyne 5, Gundogan 25

Chelsea 1-4 Brentford

Scorers: Ruediger 48 / Genelt 50, 60, Ericsson 54, Visa 87

Leeds United 1-1 Southampton

Scorer: Harrison 29 / Ward-Prov 49

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Aston Villa

Scorers: Johnny 7, Young 36 OG / Watkins 86 Penn

Manchester United 1-1 Leicester City

Scorer: Scorer: Fred 66 / Ihenacho 63

Sunday 3 April

15:00 West Ham United vs Everton

17:30 Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United

Monday 4 April

21:00 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

