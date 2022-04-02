English Premier League Weekend Best Bets

Commercial Materials, 21+

After a two-week international break, the English Premier League is set to return this weekend.

And while not necessarily a marquee match of note – the highlight of the weekend is Manchester United/Leicester City at Old Trafford – I believe there is still a lot of value on the betting board.

So, before the Final Four tips on Saturday night, consider these two Premier League bets as a means to build a bankroll.

Best bet #1 – Leeds United/Southampton with more than 3 goals (+105)

Both these teams like to get out in the attack, put pressure on the opposition and generally play high-event games.

As a result, I am looking forward to goals in this consistency. Ever since Jesse Marsh took over the top position at Leeds…