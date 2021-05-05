Enhance your personality using funky colors in hair, look attractive, care like this

For some people, dyeing their hair is a hobby, for others, it is a step taken to force them to hide their white hair. Today we are talking about those who choose this path to reveal and express their mood and personality. Anyway, the use of funky and bright colors as a style statement has increased these days. These colors used for creative hairstyles usually highlight hair. If you want your hair to look attractive as well as nice, then use more and more funky colors.

Try modern haircuts like bob, razor look, asymmetrical cut, this will make the hair look better. So if you too have decided to dye your hair, then you can maintain your funky color for a long time by following these basic rules. Do not shampoo your hair daily. Use a mask or conditioner after washing hair. After applying the mask or conditioner on the hair, leave it for 10 minutes.

Always use a color that protects shampoos, masks and serums. This ensures that the color stays off in your hair for a long time. The color will not fade quickly. Use a good brand hair protecting color. Funky colored hair needs extra care. Hair color chemicals make your hair sensitive. Do not wash hair with hot or very hot water while washing.

For better results and to keep your funky hair highlighted for a longer period of time, it is advisable not to use styling tools that generate too much heat on the hair, such as ironing and toning machines. When you are working so hard to take care of your funky hair, make sure to take regular hair spa treatment to maintain its color for a long time.