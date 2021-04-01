Enjoy Enjaami Song Full Video On Maajja | Dhee, Arivu | Santhosh Narayanan – Tech Kashif

Enjoy Enjaami Song Full Video Online (cuckoo cuckoo song dhee mp3 download): Enjoy Enjaami is a Tamil music album released on AR Rahman’s Maajja youtube channel. Maajja is a special platform for independent musicians. Enjoy Enjaami song was composed by Santhosh narayanan while the lyrics were penned by Arivu. She has lent her voice to the song. You can also listen to this foot-tapping number “Enjoy Enjaami” on Spotify. The song was a chartbuster hit as it trends on the top list on youtube. Download Enjoy Enjaami song full video on maajja youtube channel.

It is the one of the succesful album for SaNa (Santhosh Narayanan) apart from film industry. His latest release from Karnan is ruling the playlists.

Enjoy Enjaami Song Lyrics

Here is the complete lyrics of Santhosh Narayanan, Dhee, Arivu’s ENJOY ENJAAMI SONG,

Cuckoo cuckoo…

Thaatha thaatha kala vetti

Cuckoo cuckoo…

Pondhula yaaru meen koththi

Cuckoo cuckoo…

Thanniyil odum thavalaikki

Cuckoo cuckoo…

Kambali poochi thangachi

Allimalar code angadhame

Ottara ottara sandhaname

Mullai malar kodi muththaarame

Engooru engooru kutthaalame

Surukku paiyamma

Veththala mattaiyamma

Somandha kaiyamma

Maththalam Kottuyamma

Thaaiyamma thaaiyamma

Enna panna maayamma

Valliamma peraandi

Sangadhiya kellendi

Kannaadiya kaanaamdi

Indhaarraa peraandi

Annakkili annakkili

Adi aalamarakkela vannakkili

Nallapadi vaazhacholli

Indha manna koduthaane

Poorvakudi

Kammaankara kaaniyellaam

Paadith thirinjaane

Aadhikkudi

Naayi nari

Poonaikundhan

Indha erikkolam koda sondhammadi

Enjoy, enjaami

vaango vaango onnaagi

Amma yi ambaari

Indha indha mummaari

Cuckoo cuckoo…

Muttaiya podum kozhikku

Cuckoo cuckoo…

Oppanai yaaru maiyilukku

Cuckoo cuckoo

Pachchaiya poosum paasikku

Cuckoo cuckoo

Kuchchiya adukkuna kootukku

Paadu patta makka

Varappu mettukkaara

Vervathanni sokkaa

Minukkum naattukkaara

Aakaatti karuppatti

Aathoram koodukatti

Arambichcha naagareegam

Jhan jhana jhanakku jhana makkale

Uppuku chappu kottu

Muttaikulla saththukottu

Attaikku raththangkottu

Kittipullu vettu vettu

Naan anju maram valarthen…

Azhagana thottam vachchen

Thottam sezhithaalum en thonda

nanaiyalaye

En kadale karaye…

Vaname saname…

Nelame kolame…

Edame thadame

Enjoy, enjaami

vaango vaango onnaagi

Amma yi ambaari

Indha indha mummaari

Paottan poottan kaaththa boomi

aatam pottu kaattum saami

Raatinandha suththi vandha

Seva koovuchu

Adhu pottu vachcha echamdhaane

Pour the maarichu

Namma naada maarichu

Indha veeda maarichu

Enna kora enna kora

En seen karumbukku enna kora

Enna kora enna kora

Please tell, whats the story of them big puppys …..

Pandhalulla paavarka

Pandhalulla paavarka

Vedhakallu vitturukku

Vedhakallu vitturukku

Appan aathaa vittadhungo

Appan aathaa vittandhungo

Ah…..

Enjoy, enjaami

vaango vaango onnaagi

Amma yi ambaari

Indha indha mummaari

DISCLAIMER: We advise our readers to download songs only from official sources like Youtube, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Wynk Music, Gaana and Official YouTube Pages. Don’t support or use pirated websites like starmusiq, isaimini, to stream and download songs.

Karnan Movie Cast & Crew

Album: Enjoy Enjaami

Star Cast: Dhee, Arivu

Directer Name: Amith Krishnan (Studio MOCA)

Music Director: Santhosh Narayanan

Year Of Released: 2021

Singers: Dhee, Arivu

Lyrics: Arivu