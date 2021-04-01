Enjoy Enjaami Song Full Video On Maajja | Dhee, Arivu | Santhosh Narayanan – Tech Kashif

LATEST

Enjoy Enjaami Song Full Video On Maajja | Dhee, Arivu | Santhosh Narayanan

Enjoy Enjaami Song Full Video on Maajja | Dhee, Arivu | Santhosh Narayanan
Enjoy Enjaami Song Full Video on Maajja | Dhee, Arivu | Santhosh Narayanan
Enjoy Enjaami Song Full Video on Maajja | Dhee, Arivu | Santhosh Narayanan

Enjoy Enjaami Song Full Video Online (cuckoo cuckoo song dhee mp3 download): Enjoy Enjaami is a Tamil music album released on AR Rahman’s Maajja youtube channel. Maajja is a special platform for independent musicians. Enjoy Enjaami song was composed by Santhosh narayanan while the lyrics were penned by Arivu. She has lent her voice to the song. You can also listen to this foot-tapping number “Enjoy Enjaami” on Spotify. The song was a chartbuster hit as it trends on the top list on youtube. Download Enjoy Enjaami song full video on maajja youtube channel.

Enjoy Enjaami Song

It is the one of the succesful album for SaNa (Santhosh Narayanan) apart from film industry. His latest release from Karnan is ruling the playlists.

VIDEO

Watch Enjoy Enjaami full video song here,

Watch Enjoy Enjaami Song Remix full video (Enjoy Enjaami Song Kuthu Version),

Enjoy Enjaami Song Lyrics

Here is the complete lyrics of Santhosh Narayanan, Dhee, Arivu’s ENJOY ENJAAMI SONG,

CREDITS: MAAJJAA

Cuckoo cuckoo…
Thaatha thaatha kala vetti
Cuckoo cuckoo…
Pondhula yaaru meen koththi
Cuckoo cuckoo…
Thanniyil odum thavalaikki
Cuckoo cuckoo…
Kambali poochi thangachi

Allimalar code angadhame
Ottara ottara sandhaname
Mullai malar kodi muththaarame
Engooru engooru kutthaalame

Surukku paiyamma
Veththala mattaiyamma
Somandha kaiyamma
Maththalam Kottuyamma
Thaaiyamma thaaiyamma
Enna panna maayamma
Valliamma peraandi
Sangadhiya kellendi
Kannaadiya kaanaamdi
Indhaarraa peraandi

Annakkili annakkili
Adi aalamarakkela vannakkili
Nallapadi vaazhacholli
Indha manna koduthaane
Poorvakudi
Kammaankara kaaniyellaam
Paadith thirinjaane
Aadhikkudi
Naayi nari
Poonaikundhan
Indha erikkolam koda sondhammadi

Enjoy, enjaami
vaango vaango onnaagi
Amma yi ambaari
Indha indha mummaari

Cuckoo cuckoo…
Muttaiya podum kozhikku
Cuckoo cuckoo…
Oppanai yaaru maiyilukku
Cuckoo cuckoo
Pachchaiya poosum paasikku
Cuckoo cuckoo
Kuchchiya adukkuna kootukku

Paadu patta makka
Varappu mettukkaara
Vervathanni sokkaa
Minukkum naattukkaara
Aakaatti karuppatti

Aathoram koodukatti
Arambichcha naagareegam
Jhan jhana jhanakku jhana makkale
Uppuku chappu kottu
Muttaikulla saththukottu
Attaikku raththangkottu
Kittipullu vettu vettu

Naan anju maram valarthen…
Azhagana thottam vachchen
Thottam sezhithaalum en thonda
nanaiyalaye

En kadale karaye…
Vaname saname…
Nelame kolame…
Edame thadame

Enjoy, enjaami
vaango vaango onnaagi
Amma yi ambaari
Indha indha mummaari

Paottan poottan kaaththa boomi
aatam pottu kaattum saami
Raatinandha suththi vandha
Seva koovuchu
Adhu pottu vachcha echamdhaane
Pour the maarichu
Namma naada maarichu
Indha veeda maarichu

Enna kora enna kora
En seen karumbukku enna kora
Enna kora enna kora
Please tell, whats the story of them big puppys …..

Pandhalulla paavarka
Pandhalulla paavarka
Vedhakallu vitturukku
Vedhakallu vitturukku
Appan aathaa vittadhungo
Appan aathaa vittandhungo

Ah…..

Enjoy, enjaami
vaango vaango onnaagi
Amma yi ambaari
Indha indha mummaari

Enjoy Enjaami Song

Enjoy Enjaami Song Download

Download Enjoy Enjaami song on Wynk, Gaana, and official music websites.

Download Enjoy Enjaami Song on Ganna

Free Download Enjoy Enjaami Mp3 Song on Wynk

Download All Maajja Songs Free on Youtube

Download Free Enjoy Enjaami Song on iTunes

cuckoo cuckoo song dhee mp3 download

DISCLAIMER: We advise our readers to download songs only from official sources like Youtube, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Wynk Music, Gaana and Official YouTube Pages. Don’t support or use pirated websites like starmusiq, isaimini, to stream and download songs.

Karnan Movie Cast & Crew

Album: Enjoy Enjaami
Star Cast: Dhee, Arivu
Directer Name: Amith Krishnan (Studio MOCA)
Music Director: Santhosh Narayanan
Year Of Released: 2021
Singers: Dhee, Arivu
Lyrics: Arivu

