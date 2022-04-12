Enjoy Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Latest PDA Photos – E! online

Kim Kardashian is treating us to a delicious breakfast.

SKIMS Mughal shares two new pictures with boyfriend Pete Davidson To instagram on 11 April. in a picture, saturday night live While the star is kissing his girlfriend on the cheek, in the other, the couple can be seen looking into each other’s eyes. Kim captioned the social media snaps as “late-night snack.”

Looks like these photos were taken after the couple’s exit on April 7 the kardashians premiere. Although Pete didn’t walk the red carpet with Kim, he was there to persuade her and her family to embark on their new venture.

“He’s here to support me. That’s my thing,” Kim told E! daily pope at the premiere. “I don’t think it’s his thing to be here with me. So I’m so glad he’s here.”

Kim’s…