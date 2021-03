Enjoy the Enzami song on Mazaz. Dhi, Arivu. Santosh Narayanan

Anand enjaami song full video online: Anand Enzami is a Tamil music album, released on AR Rahman’s marrow YouTube channel. Maja is a special platform for independent musicians. The song was composed by Anand Enzami Santhosh narayanan While the lyrics were written by Aru. Dhee has lent his voice to the song. You can also listen to this foot-tapping number “Enjoy Enzyme” on Spotify. The song was a chartbuster hit as it trended on the top list on YouTube. Download Enjoy full of enzymatic song on majaja youtube channel.

Reality Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothing company House KH House of Khaddar 'in the grand finale of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4. He said that he got the spark for the idea during his recent election campaign, especially after meeting with the weavers of Kanchipuram. Given his difficulties, especially after the lockdown, the actor decided to start a Khadi branding company with several international designers and promote handpump products. Indian fashion costume designer Amrit Ram is also part of the team. The official announcement of KH HOD OF KHADDAR has been made on the final episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

This is a breakthrough album for SaNa (Santosh Narayanan) apart from the film industry. His latest release of Karnan is ruling the playlist.

Video

Watch the full video song of Anand Enzami here,

Enjoy Enjaami song lyrics

Here is ENJOAMA SONG by Santosh Narayanan, Deve, Arrivo

Credit: MAAJJAA

Cuckoo Cuckoo …

Chic chic

Cuckoo Cuckoo …

Kothi in pandula yaru

Cuckoo Cuckoo …

Thananil Odum Thavalliki

Cuckoo Cuckoo …

Blanket Poochie Thangachi

Allimar Code Agadhame

Otara Otara Sandhanme

Mullai Malar Kodi Muttharamme

Inguru Angura Kuttalme

Surakku Payyamma

Vethathala Mattaiyamma

Somandha Kayamma

Mutthalam Kottayumma

Thaaiyamma thaaiyamma

Inna Panna Mayamma

Valliamma Perandi

congratulation

Kannada Kannamadi

Indrahara Perndi

Annakili Annalakili

Adi Elamarkalaake Vannakkili

Nallapadi Vazhacholi

Indra Manna Koduthane

Puravakudi

Kamanankara kanayilam

Padith Thirinjane

Awadhikudi

Nai nai

Poonikund

Inda Arikolam Koda Sondhamadi

Enjoy enjoy

Wango Wango Onagi

Amma yeh ambari

Indra Indra Mummari

Cuckoo Cuckoo …

Muttaiya Podum Kozhikku

Cuckoo Cuckoo …

Opnay Yaru Mayiluku

Cuckoo Cuckoo

Pachhaya Posum Pasiku

Cuckoo Cuckoo

Kutchiya Adukuna Kootuku

Padu Patak Maka

Varappu Mettukara

Vervathanni Sokka

Minukkum Nattukkara

Acapatti Karuppatti

All rights reserved

Athoram Kudukti

Arambicha Naggrim

Jhan Jhan Jhanku Jhan Makhale

Uppuku Chappu Kottu

Muttaiikulla Shatamukottu

Attaikku ratthangkottu

Kittipullu Vettu Vettu

Naan Anju Maram Welthen …

Azhagana Thottam Watchain

Thottam Sezithalam en Thonda

nanaiyalaye

En kadale karaye…

Name Name…

Nelame kolame…

Adam Thadme

Enjoy enjoy

Wango Wango Onagi

Amma yeh ambari

Indra Indra Mummari

Pottan Pottan Kahth Bomi

aatam pottu kaattum saami

Ratinath Stuti Vandha

Service kovochu

Adhu Potu Vachha Achmadhane

Pour marichu

Naama Narada Marichu

Indra Veda Marichu

Ana Kora Ana Kora

En dekha karumbuku ana kora

Ana Kora Ana Kora

Please tell, what’s in the story of the big puppy …..

Pandalulla Pawarka

Pandhalulla Pawarka

Vedhakalu Vitturuku

Vedhakalu Vitturuku

Appan Atha Vittadhungo

Appan Atha Vitthandhungo

Ahh… ..

Enjoy enjoy

Wango Wango Onagi

Amma yeh ambari

Indra Indra Mummari

Anand Enjaami Song Download

Enjoy Enjaami songs on Wynk, Gaana and official music websites.

Download Enzami Song on Enjoy Ganpati

Free download enjoy enjaami mp3 song on wynk

Download all Maajja songs for free on Youtube

Enjoy download enjaami song on itunes

Disclaimer: We recommend our readers only download songs from official sources like Youtube, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Wynk Music, Gaana and the official YouTube page. Do not support or use pirated websites such as Starmusik, Ismaili to stream and download songs.

Karnan Movie Cast and Crew

Album: Enjoy Enzami

Star Cast: Dhee, Arivu

Director Name: Amit Krishnan (Studio MOCA)

Music Director: Santosh Narayanan

Year Issued: 2021

Singer: Dhee, Arivu

Lyrics: Arivu

