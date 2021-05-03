Enjoy the summer season with this easy recipe of Pineapple Fluff

With the lockdown on us, we can hardly enjoy this season the way we really need. For most people, summer is the time to enjoy and rejoice in all the vibrant colors of nature and different things to enjoy. But lockdown is not entirely fun, staying home can provide plenty of opportunities to cook delicious food and enjoy delicious sweets in this season. That is why we have brought here the lip-smooth pineapple fluff recipe for you. Take a look at the recipe below.

Take a large size bowl and add the mint mixture and crushed pineapple and mix well.

Now in this mixture, add cool whipped cream, mini marshmallows, chopped sweet coconut, and nuts. And again give a good mixture.

After mixing the ingredients well into the bowl, tear off a piece of plastic wrap and cover the opening of the bowl with it.

Once this is done, take the bowl and refrigerate for at least 4-5 hours.

After it freezes well, transfer the ingredients to an ice cream bowl, garnish with small pineapple cubes and cherries to make it look even more appealing.

Pineapple Fluff Recipe Card

Pineapple fluff, is a very simple and exotic dessert that you can enjoy at home during lockdown and treat your taste buds with a delightful taste.

total time :

15 min

preparation time :

Ten minutes

Cooking Time :

5 minutes

Servings:

6

Cooking level:

Less

Course:

Desserts

Calories:

200 rupees

meal:

other

Author :

Poornima Pandey

material

380g Vanilla Instant Pudding Mix

50g crushed pineapple

75g Cool Whipped Cream

3 cups mini marshmallows

1 1/2 cups chopped sweet coconut

Cup cup nuts

Grated pineapple

Cherry

Instruction

Phase 1

