Enjoy the sunshine because it’s not going to last

Temperatures are set to reach 19°C on Saturday afternoon, with long periods of unbroken sunshine bringing an early taste of summer to Ireland.

However, a “stark” change is on the way, meteorologists have warned.

People have been urged to make the most of the unseasonal hot weather as a change in wind direction is expected to bring a rough rain and cloudy sky to bring more cool humid conditions from the middle of next week.

“There is going to be a very early turnaround from Wednesday and a late cooling, although at this stage it…