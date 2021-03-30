Enjoy this delicious sponge cake with tea and coffee, know the recipe – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Although cakes are made in many types, sponge cakes are the best. Not only this, it works perfectly for all occasions. Sponge cake is easy to cook and requires less ingredients. So if you want to make your weekend tea time special, then you are thinking about the right recipe. If you like vanilla, try this recipe once.

material:

1 teaspoon – vanilla extract

1 teaspoon – baking powder

Baking Spoon – Baking Soda

1 cup – yogurt

1/2 cup – vegetable oil

½ cup walnuts (crushed)

1.5 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup – castor sugar

way:

* Set your cake tin with parchment sheets and pre-heat your oven at 180 ° C.

* Then mix dry ingredients in a glass bowl and keep aside.

* Mix curd in a small bowl, a pinch of baking powder, cover it with a lid and keep aside. Then let the foam come.

* Now mix the castor sugar and oil well. Mix it in yogurt and baking powder solution.

* Finally, add vanilla extract and dry ingredients to this solution and fold using a spatula until there are no lumps inside the solution.

* If you want a crisp taste, add chopped walnuts. Finally, bake at 180 ° C for forty minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

* You can make it gooey with a layer of cream or chocolate sugarcane. In addition, you can decorate freshly chopped fruits on this cake.