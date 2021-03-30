LATEST

Enjoy this delicious sponge cake with tea and coffee, know the recipe – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Avatar
By
Posted on
Enjoy this delicious sponge cake with tea and coffee, know the recipe - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Although cakes are made in many types, sponge cakes are the best. Not only this, it works perfectly for all occasions. Sponge cake is easy to cook and requires less ingredients. So if you want to make your weekend tea time special, then you are thinking about the right recipe. If you like vanilla, try this recipe once.

material:

1 teaspoon – vanilla extract
1 teaspoon – baking powder
Baking Spoon – Baking Soda
1 cup – yogurt
1/2 cup – vegetable oil
½ cup walnuts (crushed)
1.5 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup – castor sugar

way:

* Set your cake tin with parchment sheets and pre-heat your oven at 180 ° C.

* Then mix dry ingredients in a glass bowl and keep aside.

* Mix curd in a small bowl, a pinch of baking powder, cover it with a lid and keep aside. Then let the foam come.

* Now mix the castor sugar and oil well. Mix it in yogurt and baking powder solution.

* Finally, add vanilla extract and dry ingredients to this solution and fold using a spatula until there are no lumps inside the solution.

* If you want a crisp taste, add chopped walnuts. Finally, bake at 180 ° C for forty minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

* You can make it gooey with a layer of cream or chocolate sugarcane. In addition, you can decorate freshly chopped fruits on this cake.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
317
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
296
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
286
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x