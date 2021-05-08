Enrique Iglesias rules the hearts of fans with his voice

Who does not know Hollywood singer and actor Enrique Iglesias in today’s time is always in the news. Enrique Iglesias, who won the hearts of his fans with his singing, is celebrating his birthday today. Similarly Enrique Iglesias made headlines several times for his songs. Let us tell you that Enrique Iglesias was born on 8 May 1975 on this day. He is from Spain.

He is the third son of Spanish Singerjulio Ignatius and Philippine socialite and journalist Isabel Preisler. His father Julio is regarded as the most commercially successful continental European singer in the world. His father’s family hails from Galicia and Andalusia, with his father also claiming some Jewish and Puerto Rican dynasties.

Let me tell you that Enrique Iglesias started his career on 12 July 1995, after which he won the hearts of his fans with his first song and became the subject of discussion. He then sang more than one song. His debut album was in Spanish, just after this album he lent his voice to two more albums. And it was only after his reeling that he received reactions to The Miliens. Some time ago another new song was released called Belamos. And the song not only won her fan’s heart, but also got 32,020,794 views.