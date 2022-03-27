Enrique Pinti died, the last of the Capocomikos.

Enrique Pinti died at 3:40. The 82-year-old comedian was admitted to the Otamendi sanatorium and, over the past few hours, announced to his surroundings that he again had health complications, for which he sought a prayer chain. Theater impresario Carlos Rotemberg confirms sad news Country. “Many of us are sorry and we are saddened,” he said.

His smile wasn’t just for photos or funny faces. It was the sign of Libra. He needed to know love. And it was not impossible. Undoubtedly, Enrique Pinti was and will remain one of the most beloved artists not only to the artistic world but to the general public. With his departure, a brand is left, a unique and personal way of doing the show, a caustic and counter-accusation on the society contained in it…