Enrique Pinti died: the message of the famous in the network to fire the artist

Enrique Pinti passed away at the age of 82. After being admitted to the Otamendi Sanatorium from 5 March, when he suffered a dismemberment. News of the comedian’s death was confirmed this morning by theater impresario Carlos Rotemberg via the MultiTeatro Twitter account: “We chose to fire Enrique Pinti—a huge reference to this theater house—remembering his final marquee. The ending. In 2015, his health did not allow him to complete the declared ‘too soon’. Undoubtedly, Enrique today is one of the saddest moments in the history of Argentine theatre.”

The news hit the entertainment world hard and messages of pain and farewell multiplied on social networks for Enrique, who spent more than five decades devoted to TV, …