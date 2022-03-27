Actor and playwright Enrique Pinti died today at the age of 82 Leaving a broad trajectory of more than six decades in the world of comedy and acting, where thanks to events such as “Salsa Criola”, with which he remained on the bill for 10 uninterrupted years, he consolidated a major role of relevance in history. did. National performance. The river was his club of love.

Born in Buenos Aires on October 7, 1939, the artist was hospitalized in an emergency and critical condition at the Otamendi Sanatorium on March 5, suffering from severe diabetes and circulatory problems in his feet, and although he has since improved has experienced, He certainly could not recover and died this morning.



Enrique Pinti, river fan.

Owner of a personal style and…