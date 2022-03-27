Enrique Pinti passed away: how were the comedian’s last days

health of Henry Pinty, Who died this Sunday at the age of 82, his health deteriorated earlier this month. He was immediately admitted to the hospital in Otamendi on March 5 last After experiencing a dismemberment at home. Finally, theater impresario Carlos Rotemberg confirms the sad news Country: He passed away today at 3:40 am in the same hospital. They will monitor him this Monday at the Comafi Multiteatro and then his remains will be taken to a private cemetery in the Pilar district of Buenos Aires.

Despite the fragility of his health, his environment kept hopes of recovery. Six days after admission, In conversation with LA NACION, Rotemberg confirmed That, after spending a week in intensive care, Capocomiko…