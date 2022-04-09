Enthusiastic Eagles win a classic

The West Coast Eagles join the board in 2022 after a consistent win over Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

Faced with a formidable challenge of traveling east without five midfield stars and not winning after the opening three rounds, the Eagles had lining up to write off their season.

But an inspired defensive performance – led by backline columns Jeremy McGovern and Tom Barras – midfield effort and some deadly accuracy in attack worked 14.3 (87) to 10.14 (74) in an unforgettable brave performance.

After a tough few weeks, the Eagles celebrated raucously at the final siren, breathing a new life into a campaign marred by injuries and unavailability due to health and safety of the AFL.