Entire Sri Lankan cabinet resigns, social media ban lifted as country’s economic crisis worsens

The entire Sri Lankan cabinet has resigned from their posts, as anti-government protesters defy curfew in the country’s worsening economic crisis.

All 26 ministers have stepped down except President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Education Minister Dinesh Gunavardhan told reporters that the news first came during a late night meeting on April 3.

Mr. Gunavardhan said that the President and the Prime Minister will take appropriate action on the Cabinet’s offer to resign.

Government coalition parties are demanding that a caretaker cabinet be appointed.

‘Why are you protecting a government like this?’

In Colombo, a crowd of professionals, students and mothers with children were confronted by armed soldiers as they protested against Sri Lanka.