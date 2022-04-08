Entrepreneur Ramco Ivanpoel takes over the leader’s jersey from Rogi in the Basque Country, Rodriguez wins the mountain podium. Basque Country Tour 2022

Ramko Ivanpoel (Quick Step-Apala Vinyl) has a deal for the overall win at the Tour of the Basque Country. Our compatriot accelerated the climb into the group of favorites, which put the leader Primoz Rogik in trouble. Evenpoel is the new leader, with Carlos Rodriguez (Ineos-Grenadiers) winning the podium.
Watch the epilogue:
No moment of rest on the 5th day
The perfect flight saw the light of day only after 70 kilometers of wrestling, although there was much discussion about the composition.
Pelo Bilbao had indeed raised its hand and the presence of the Basques alarmed the peloton.
Bilbao let itself be caught, but the broken group was once again eliminated by the 2 Spanish birds: Marc Soler and Carlos Rodriguez.
Soler, only 1’08” in the standings, didn’t have to count on a head turn from his compatriot, but…
