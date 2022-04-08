Entry Day 1 recap and results of all the action from Liverpool

It was an eventful day on the first day of entry as the punters returned to the famous racecourse.

The class unfolded in the betway entry handicap as the magnificent mare Appante dropped out to an easy winner.

Former champion hurdler was mired in contention under Aidan Coleman, who was still sitting steady on the mare nearing the final flight.

When Zanahir (15-8 favorite) was within final distance of the run, he was on the wrong end of the fight when he dropped Nicky Henderson’s apétante (2-1) to come home when he took a heavy fall. . Lonely.

The Clan des Obaux caught badly to claim a second victory in the Betway Bowl chase at Aintree and give Paul Nichols a crucial winner.

Second in the race for Camboy in 2019 and successful 12 months ago, the 10-year-old…