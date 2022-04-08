Entry Day 2 Live Tips, Winners, Results, TV Channel Info, Placepots and more

Brian Hughes on his ride today

They told novibet.ie, “My best chance of meeting may come on Friday meckenberg Grade 3 in Handicap Hurdle (1:45 hrs).

“He’s stuck under the weight and coming back over obstacles, where he’s rated 10lb less than over the fence.

“He is in really good heart, has been running well since his windfall and has got great racing weight from 10st 8lbs.

“We think he’s got a good chance at least in every way.

“you could say a different kind It looks like she’s on the deep end in a Grade 1 Mildme Novices chase (at 2:20 p.m.), but she’s done very little wrong this year.

“He has won two bumpers and three hurdles, including beating a fine horse from Venetia [Williams] Who is the Green Book?