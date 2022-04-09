ENTRY GRAND NATIONAL FESTIVAL DAY 2 RESULTS COMPLETED

Grand National Announcements – Final

Here are the final 40 runners who made it to tomorrow’s Grand National…

No Form Name Age/Weight/Trainer/Jockey

01 2-21f-p Minella Times 9 11-10 Henry de Bromhead/Rachel Blackmore

02 -346-61 Delta Work 9 11-9 Gordon Elliot/Jack Kennedy

03 -4361-P School Boy Hours 9 10-5 Noel Meade/Sean Flanagan

04 p139-61 Another 10 11-8 Ted Walsh/Mark Walsh

05 22212-2 run Wild Fred 8 11-7 Gordon Elliott/Davy Russell

06 5p15-p8 LostinTranslations 10 11-6 Colin Tizzard/Harry Cobden

07 233-3PU Brahma Bull 11 11-6 Willie Mullins/Brian Hayes

08 6243-23 Burroughs St. 9 11-5 Willie Mullins/Paul Townend

09 2131-17 Mount Ida 8 11-5 Gordon Elliot/Dennis O’Regan

10 31-7-17 Longhouse Poet 8 11-4 Martin Brasil/Daragh O’Keefe

1 1 22312-2 Fiddlerontheroof 8 11-4 Colin…