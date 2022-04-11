Environment Canada says Manitoba storm could be ‘worst blizzard in decades’

Environment Canada says a major spring blizzard “ready to wallow” in southern Manitoba for three days this week could be the worst in decades.

In an updated storm watch notice on Monday, the weather agency said widespread snowfall of 30-50 cm is expected, as well as northerly winds gusting to 70-90 km/h, giving zero visibility at times.

Weather warnings from Environment Canada say stock up on essential supplies and medicines for now and don’t plan to travel.

“This storm has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.”

CBC Manitoba meteorologist John Souder says Winnipeg may be lucky and see a slightly lower volume, about 24–45 cm.

To put this into context, though, Winnipeg usually has an average of 127cm of snow during the winter, so 45cm would be…