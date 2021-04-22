Eoin Morgan gets fined after losing the match, know the reason – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Sports activities desk. Buddies, let me inform you that 15 matches of IPL 14th version have been performed to this point. Within the IPL, on Wednesday, CSK defeated KKR by 18 runs. Buddies, after the defeat of Kolkata, the morale of the gamers of the workforce will need to have decreased. However, Ian Morgan has been fined Rs 12 lakh resulting from gradual over. The IPL media launch said that that is his workforce’s first offense of the season associated to the minimal over-rate offense below the IPL’s code of conduct. In view of this, Captain Morgan was fined Rs 12 lakh.

On your data, tell us that within the fifteenth match of the 14th season of IPL performed at Wankhede Stadium right here on Wednesday, CSK suffered an in depth defeat by 18 runs by the hands of CSK. Buddies, dropping the toss, batting first, scored a mammoth whole of 220 runs for 3 wickets after which dismissed KKR for 202 runs in 19.1 overs.

Buddies, allow us to inform you that since 2012, KKR has not received a single win on this floor to this point. That is Chennai’s third win in 4 matches and has gained 6 factors and has reached primary within the desk. Kolkata have suffered a 3rd defeat in 4 matches. The workforce is 2 factors and is at quantity six.