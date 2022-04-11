EP Talks [SPOILER]death of; Spinoff – Time Limit

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details about the two-part series finale killing eve,

AMC and BBC America’s blazing cat-and-mouse thriller killing eve Tarot readings, concluded with a wedding and two tragic deaths.

The two-parter begins tracking the lives of Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and Eve (Sandra Oh) in the previous episode, after they split up again. Villanelle, still on his quest to kill the Twelve, goes hiking and hunting with fellow assassin Gunn (Marie-Sophie Ferdenne). Meanwhile, Eve tries to return to a regular life after Helen’s death. After a haunting karaoke session and conversation with therapist Martin, Eve learns that she is trying to take down The Twelve.

Meanwhile, Caroline (Fiona Shaw) travels to Salzburg to meet Russian…