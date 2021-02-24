EPFO WhatsApp Helpline Number | 24×7 call canter, benefits, how to use, find your regional office

EPFO WhatsApp Helpline Number | 24 × 7 call center, benefits, how to use, find your regional office

In a recent move, the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) started a WhatsApp helpline 24 × 7 call center for citizens of India. The main purpose of the WhatsApp helpline number is to make the grievance redressal process more flexible and faster. This initiative has welcomed people as it saves a lot of time and energy without going offline in any office. Interested candidates can know further details and use the helpline number through this article.

EPFO WhatsApp Helpline Number

Benefits of EPFO ​​Whatsapp 24 × 7 helpline number

Let us look at the benefits of using EPFO’s recently launched 24 × 7 helpline number.

This initiative will enable PF subscribers to directly interact with EPDO officials for any complaints regarding their PF accounts.

Customers can access EPFO ​​WhatsApp service 24 × 7.

Citizens can learn about the regional offices of the EPFO ​​and interact directly over the phone.

It establishes direct contact between customers and EPFO ​​officers.

This manually reduces visits to PF offices, and employees can sit at their homes and raise their questions.

How to use EPFO ​​WhatsApp service for grievance redressal

See the step-by-step guide to use the EPFO ​​WhatsApp service to resolve complaints online.

Customers should visit the official website of EPFO.

It takes online users to the home page.

Click the WhatsApp icon on the home page to see the dedicated WhatsApp helpline number for your respective regional office.

Customers can save the WhatsApp number on their mobiles and start contacting the respective regional customer service officers.

pay attention: This WhatsApp helpline service operates in all 138 regional EPFO ​​offices. However, each regional office has a different WhatsApp helpline number. It is necessary to know the regional office of your EPF account.

Procedure for searching EPFO ​​Regional Office online

Check the process to find the regional office of your location on the official portal of EPFO.

Go to the official portal of EPFO.

It takes online users to the home page.

Click the Services tab on the home page.

Choose ‘For employers’ From the drop-down menu.

From the drop-down menu. On the newly opened page, click Establishment Search.

It then redirects applicants to the page below.

Enter the name of the installation and the code number.

Enter captcha code and click on search button.

It then displays a list of regional offices tailored to your state or district.

Official website of EPFO

Contact: Helpdesk

