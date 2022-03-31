Episode 4 is the Big One

Marvel Studios seems to have a way with making Episode 4 the gamechanger for its shows on Disney+. WandaVision pulled back the curtain and showed what was going on outside of Wanda’s Westview world and showed people returning from Thanos’ Blip. Loki‘s fourth episode was titled, “The Nexus Event,” which sufficiently summarizes the wild course it sent the show on. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier gave us the unforgettable image of John Walker holding Captain America’s shield with covered in blood as super soldier serum flowed through his veins. Hawkeye brought in Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova in after a Black Widow debut. Now, it is Moon Knight‘s turn to deliver a wild episode four, one which will drop three weeks from today.

“So getting that script, I suppose it was a…