EPL action: Manchester City back on top, Brentford overtake Chelsea

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League with a 2–0 win over Burnley.

Goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan saw Pep Guardiola’s side take one point ahead of Liverpool, who beat Watford earlier today.

Brentford defeated Chelsea in a 4–1 win at Stamford Bridge. An excellent strike from Antonio Rudiger put Chelsea ahead but Vitali Genelt made a brace, with Christian Eriksson and Yoen Visas also on the scoresheet.

Leeds advanced through Jack Harrison but they drew 1–1 with Southampton as James Ward-Prause scored a free-kick.

Wolves beat Aston Villa 2–1, with Johnny scoring the goal before Ashley Young’s own goal. Olly Watkins scored a late penalty for Villa.

Elsewhere, Brighton drew 0–0 against Norwich.

